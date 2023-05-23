Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is now World No 1 in the latest men’s javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics on May 22.

With 1455 points, Neeraj Chopra topped the rankings, 22 points ahead of Grenada's Anderson Peters. The Indian javelin thrower achieved world No. 2 on August 30, 2022, but has since remained behind Peters, the current champion.

In September last year, Neeraj Chopra won the Jewel Association 2022 finals in Zurich, turning into the principal Indian competitor to win the esteemed Precious stone Association prize. However, following the victory in Zurich, he sustained an injury and was out of action.

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian national record holder in the men's javelin throw, returned to competition on May 5 at the season-opening Doha Diamond League and won with a throw of 88.67 meters. At the Doha meet, Anderson Peters ran 85.88 meters to place third.

The No. Neeraj Chopra, who will next compete on June 4 at the FBK Games 2023 in the Netherlands, will benefit from the number one ranking. Additionally, on June 13, he confirmed his participation in the Paavo Nurmi Games 2023 in Turku, Finland.

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