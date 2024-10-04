Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Bimal Chand Oswal as Commissioners for the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services (ASCRTPS) in a solemn ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Ravi Kota, initiated the proceedings by seeking the Governor's permission to begin the event. The ceremony saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Chief Commissioner of ASCRTPS Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, and Secretary of Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension, and Public Grievances (ARTPPG) Manita Borgohain, along with senior state government officials.

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