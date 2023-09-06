Amid the ongoing India-Bharat name row, the government on September 5 released two booklets ahead of G20 summit where one of them was titled 'Bharat, the Mother of Democracy'.

The booklet which has been printed to be handed over to the dignitaries, describes ""Bharat being the official name of the country" and "is mentioned in the Constitution and discussions from 1946-48".

The booklet containing 26 pages, stated "Bharat, that is India, seeking the consent of the people in governance has been a part of life since the earliest recorded history. It details the "democratic ethos in Bharat" from the ancient era to the present times, with instances from religions, hymns and epics".

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"According to the Indian ethos, democracy comprises values such as harmony, freedom of choice, freedom to hold multiple ideas, acceptability, equality, governance for the welfare of the people, and inclusivity in society. All of these allow its common citizens to lead a dignified life," the booklet reads.

The release of the booklet comes against the backdrop of President Droupadi Murmu's G20 dinner invitations that were in the name of "President of Bharat", triggering a row and fueling speculation of the government's plans to rename India in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

The government also released another booklet, comprising 15 pages, on 'Elections in India'. This booklet details the history of the general elections in India, with the first electoral exercise being held in 1952 till 2019, the last time polls were held.