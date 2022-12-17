With the year 2022 nearing its end and several path-breaking reforms undertaken for the Ministry of Defence, the year witnessed all-round development and transformation of the military into a youthful, modern and ‘Atmanirbhar’ force.

Apart from multiple acquisitions to strengthen the might of the armed forces, including state-of-the-art weapons/equipment/technologies manufactured by a self-reliant indigenous industry, a major reform was rolled out with the aim to build a youthful and tech-savvy military ready to meet future challenges.

Border area development, Nari Shakti, expansion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and setting up of new Sainik Schools to instill patriotism among youth moved forward with renewed thrust.

The balance configuration of firm & compassionate outlook by the Indian Army & Assam Rifles in the insurgency-affected North Eastern part of the country is evident through both tangible & intangible parameters such as, results in operations against insurgent groups, mainstreaming of insurgents and the critical decision of the Government to reduce areas under Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Since 1 January, synergised efforts by Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF and State police have resulted in neutralisation of three cadres, apprehension of 339 cadres, surrender by 133 cadres from various insurgent groups and recovery of 342 weapons of different types.



Security Forces’ earnest endeavour to reduce the drug menace in the NE Region, through effective domination of the hinterland as well as the India - Myanmar border, good coordination with Police & Civil administration and a strong resolve to curb nefarious activities, have successfully recovered contraband worth Rs 595.73 crore during the year.

Army & Assam Rifles continued to reach out to the local population through various awareness programmes, health & educational camps, seminars and infrastructure development projects. Efforts of the armed forces have been applauded by civil society organisations as also by the State & Central leadership.

To contribute towards Nation Building, the Indian Army is undertaking various activities in border areas by organising research & studies, Tibetology Cadres in Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh, promoting tourism, training of hospitality & homestays, Vibrant Village Programme, Vocational training, recruitment drives and adventure activities. All these help in increasing awareness and improves survivability and employment options in border villages.



With diplomatic and military efforts, effective disengagement with PLA forces was achieved from the area of PP 15 (Eastern Ladakh) in September. This disengagement was carried out almost a year after the previous such disengagement which was effected from Gogra in August 2021.

As part of the engagement mechanism, a total of 16 rounds of Corps Commander Level Meetings and 12 related Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination meetings have been held to date and subsequent talks are being scheduled to discuss disengagement in the balance friction areas in Eastern Ladakh.

On December 09, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawangsector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Raksha Mantri made a statement in Parliament on the incident.

He informed both Houses that the Chinese attempt was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.

The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. He informed both Houses that there were no fatalities or serious casualties on our side. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on December 11 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms.

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue was also taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, he said.

Also read : Arunachal: MLA Kumsi Sidisow visits Tenga Market fire incident site ; distribute relief materials