The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) in districts previously uncovered by the scheme.

This initiative aims to extend quality modern education to talented rural students across the country, including several districts in the Northeast.

The Indian government has announced the establishment of new Navodaya Vidyalayas in several states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

> Arunachal Pradesh: Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Lepa Rada, Lower Siang, Lohit, Pakke-Kessang, Shi-Yomi, and Siang.

> Assam: Sonitpur, Charaideo, Hojai, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, South Salmara-Mankachar.

> Manipur: Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Noney.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,359.82 crore over five years (2024-2029), includes a capital expenditure of Rs 1,944.19 crore and an operational expenditure of Rs 415.63 crore.

Each NV will be a fully residential co-educational school with a capacity of 560 students, directly benefiting 15,680 students across all 28 institutions.



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The project will create 1,316 permanent jobs, as each NV requires 47 personnel. Additionally, infrastructure construction will generate opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers, while the schools' residential nature will boost local economies by involving vendors and service providers for essentials such as food, furniture, teaching materials, and maintenance services.

Admissions to NVs are merit-based, through a national selection test, ensuring equitable access for talented students irrespective of socio-economic backgrounds. Currently, 42% of students in NVs are girls, with significant enrolment from SC (24%), ST (20%), and OBC (39%) communities.

The scheme aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with most NVs designated as PM SHRI Schools, serving as model institutions for implementing the NEP's vision. NV students consistently excel in academics and professional fields, with strong performances in CBSE board exams and achievements in engineering, medicine, civil services, and armed forces.

This expansion further reinforces the government's commitment to inclusive and quality education in rural India, empowering the next generation of leaders from underserved areas.