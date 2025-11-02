New rail link from Umrangso to Lanka in Hojai approved as Assam CM, Railway Minister chart expansion plan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 2 announced a series of major railway connectivity projects for the state after a “very productive meeting” with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the meeting focused on broadening the railway network across Assam to improve connectivity and boost economic growth. Among the highlights, a new rail link connecting the scenic town of Umrangso to Lanka in Hojai district has been approved.

The discussions also led to the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam, along with an agreement to expedite work on the Kokrajhar–Gelephu Mindfulness City railway line connecting Assam with Bhutan. Additionally, the state will see more stoppages of major trains transiting through Assam to make travel more convenient for passengers.



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Sarma thanked Minister Vaishnaw for his cooperation, stating, “Happy to share that the Hon’ble Minister has kindly consented to these action items.”

These developments, the Chief Minister said, align with Assam’s larger goal of transforming into a key logistics and connectivity hub under the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Assam’ vision.