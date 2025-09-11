Newly discovered Gecko named after Assam forest department: Himanta Biswa Sarma

A new species of bent-toed gecko discovered in Assam’s Dima Hasao district has been named Cyrtodactylus vanarakshaka in honour of the state’s forest department, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

The announcement coincided with Forest Martyrs’ Day. “This rare find is a befitting tribute to our brave forest staff, where nature rewards their valour with a new wonder,” Sarma said in a post on X.

According to a paper published in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity, the scientific epithet vanarakshaka is derived from the Sanskrit words vana (forest) and rakshaka (protector). The naming recognises the crucial role of the Assam forest department in conserving biodiversity and safeguarding forests.



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The discovery also honours the dedication and sacrifice of frontline forest staff in Assam, many of whom have lost their lives in the line of duty.

In another post, Sarma paid tribute to the forest personnel, calling them “the unsung heroes in the fight for nature.” He wrote, “On Forest Martyrs’ Day, we salute all the forest personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting our pristine forests.”