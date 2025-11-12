“Next Thar, Made in Assam?”: Himanta’s witty reply to Anand Mahindra drives curiosity online

A light-hearted yet intriguing exchange between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on X has set off a wave of curiosity — could Assam be the next destination for Mahindra’s iconic Thar production?

It all began when Anand Mahindra shared his admiration for Guwahati’s transformation, writing, “Guwahati appears to be reinventing itself. An attractive new riverfront now hugs the Brahmaputra. The mighty river finally gets the promenade it deserves. And a state-of-the-art airport terminal is opening soon. It’s been 15 years since I last visited Guwahati. Too long a hiatus. Time to go back…”



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Responding to the post, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed delight at Mahindra’s appreciation, saying, “Great to hear that, @anandmahindra! Assam today is faster, stronger and brimming with new ideas, a far cry from 15 years ago. I always cherish our meeting. Do visit us soon, experience Assamese hospitality… and who knows, the next Thar might just be Made in Assam.”

The Chief Minister’s witty remark quickly caught attention online, with many speculating whether it was just friendly banter or a hint at potential collaboration between Mahindra and the Assam government.

Either way, the exchange has highlighted Assam’s rapid infrastructural growth and its emerging image as a state open to high-end manufacturing and investment opportunities.