On November 8, four numbers of special train services are being operated from the Katihar division of NFR to accommodate the ongoing rush of passengers at railway stations for Chhath festival.

Details of special trains for 8th November 2024:

Train No. 07541(Katihar-Dauram Madhpura) special will depart from Katihar at 19:00 hrs to reach DauramMadhpuraat 22:00 hrs.

Train No. 07540 (Katihar-Manihari) special will depart from Katihar at 20:30 hrs to reach Manihariat at 21:30 hrs.



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Train No. 04653 (New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar) special departing from New Jalpaiguri at 06:45 hrs will reach Amritsar Jn. at 16:20 hrs, the next day.

Train No. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati) special departing from New Jalpaiguri at 11:15 hrswill reach Guwahati at 19:30 hrs.

Extensive arrangements have been made at stations for the convenience of passengers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is ensuring organized& smooth boarding arrangements for passengers into trains at stations.

Main stations have designated waiting areas with public announcement systems, train display boards, seating areas, and CCTV cameras for passenger’s convenience.

For updated details and information, the passengers are requested to visit various social media platforms of NFR.