Freight unloading over N. F. Railway is continuously progressing at a steady growth. N. F. Railway ensures the supply of essential and non-essential commodities at every corner of each state under its jurisdiction.

For that, during the month of September 2024, 966 freight-carrying rakes were unloaded under its jurisdiction.

NFR has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During the month of September 2024, a total of 526 rakes of freight-carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 264 were loaded with essential commodities.



Also Read: Assam government halts Jal Jeevan Mission amid quality and timeline concerns

64 rakes in Tripura, 18 rakes in Nagaland, 09 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 01 rakes in Manipur were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 179 freight rakes in West Bengal and 169 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month of September 2024 within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Essential and other commodities are being transported regularly to not only meet the essential requirements of common people but also to keep the local economic activity of all the regions going.

This results in increased movement of essential & other commodities in addition to growth in freight unloading.

