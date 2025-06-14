In a significant move to protect railway infrastructure, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted a major eviction drive to clear unauthorised encroachments between Kamakhya and Guwahati railway stations.

The joint operation was carried out on June 14 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, covering Railway Kilometer No. 8/0 to 10/0.

The drive resulted in the peaceful demolition of 29 unauthorised soft structures that had encroached on railway land. It was conducted with the coordinated effort of 10 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, 7 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, 6 police officers from Panbazar and Fancy Bazar Police Stations, and 20 staff from the SSE/P.Way department.



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NFR confirmed that the operation was carried out smoothly with no untoward incidents reported. Officials underscored the importance of such eviction drives in maintaining the safety, cleanliness, and operational integrity of vital railway corridors.

The railway authority reiterated its commitment to safeguarding railway land and ensuring unhindered infrastructure development. Awareness campaigns, regular surveillance, and strict enforcement are part of NFR's ongoing strategy to prevent future encroachments.

Passengers and citizens have been urged to cooperate and report any unauthorized occupation of railway property to the nearest railway authorities.