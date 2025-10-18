NHAI cracks down on unauthorized shops near Zubeen Garg crematorium site in Sonapur

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a crackdown on unauthorised shops operating near the cremation site of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur.

On October 17, several local shop owners, including those running establishments such as Lakhi Hotel, received eviction notices directing them to remove their shops within six days.

The official notices, issued under the supervision of Biswa Jyoti Lahkar, Highway Administrator and Project Director of NHAI PIU-Guwahati, stated that the shops were occupying government highway land without authorisation. Authorities cited safety concerns, warning that the busy stretch posed significant risks of accidents if the shops continued operating so close to the highway.

“The unauthorised occupation has been caused by the shop owners on the highway land at KM 17+15/10 of NH-27,” the notice read. Shop owners were also given an opportunity to make representations to the NHAI Guwahati office within six days before eviction proceedings commence. Officials emphasised that failure to comply with the eviction order could result in penalties and that NHAI would proceed with summary eviction if necessary.



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Authorities confirmed that all affected establishments were operating on government land and emphasized that the eviction drive is being conducted in accordance with the National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002. The move is aimed at ensuring road safety and compliance with legal regulations.

The crackdown comes at a time when the area has attracted significant public attention following the cremation of Zubeen Garg, making the stretch a site of high footfall and considerable emotional significance for locals. Authorities assured that the clearance operations would be carried out in a planned and orderly manner, with prior notice to shop owners, to minimize inconvenience while enforcing safety measures.

Officials further noted that the eviction process is part of a broader effort to regulate commercial activity along NH-27, ensure safer access for pedestrians and vehicles, and maintain the area around the Zubeen Garg Kshetra as both a cultural landmark and a safe, organized public space.