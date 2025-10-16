NHRC takes up Assam Congress's complaint on alleged police firing during ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg’ protest in Baksa

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has acknowledged the receipt of a complaint filed by Assam’s Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, regarding alleged police excesses during a protest linked to the “Justice for Zubeen Garg” movement in Baksa district on October 15.

The complaint has been registered under Diary No. 24619/IN/2025.

According to details shared by the NHRC, the incident occurred near Baksa District Jail in the Mushalpur area, where protesters had gathered as part of the movement seeking justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg. Saikia’s complaint alleges that police personnel resorted to a lathi-charge, tear gas shelling, and even live firing on demonstrators — reportedly without prior public warning — resulting in injuries to several civilians and journalists.

The complainant has raised serious concerns over the absence of a magisterial or judicial inquiry into the incident. Citing provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Saikia stated that the police action appears to have violated procedural safeguards outlined in Sections 148 to 151, which require prior warning, use of minimum necessary force, and authorisation by a magistrate for armed intervention.



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He further referred to BNSS Section 196, which mandates a magisterial inquiry in cases of deaths or serious injuries resulting from police action, and pointed out that no such process has been initiated so far. The complaint also alleges a breach of documentation and accountability protocols under BNSS Section 105 and the NHRC’s 2012 and 2016 guidelines, which require proper videography and reporting of crowd-control operations.

The NHRC has recorded the complaint under the category “inaction by the State Government/Central Government officials,” naming victims from Baksa, including Dipak Medhi, Harihar Das, Nakul Talukdar, and Dilip Boro, among others.

Saikia has urged the Commission to initiate an independent probe to determine whether the State Administration evaluated the situation adequately before the incident, issued lawful directives, and adhered to the norms governing the use of force against protestors.

The Commission is expected to examine the complaint and may seek a report from the Assam Government regarding the circumstances of the police action and the alleged human rights violations.