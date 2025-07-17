NIA arrests two more in Dispur IED recovery linked to ULFA(I) blast conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made two fresh arrests in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati, linked to a wider conspiracy by the banned terror group ULFA(I) to execute multiple blasts in Assam on Independence Day in 2024.

The two accused, identified as Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, are residents of Dibrugarh district, Assam. According to the NIA, they were directly involved in the plot orchestrated by ULFA(I) to launch attacks aimed at undermining India’s sovereignty, security, and integrity.



Also Read: Guwahati secures national cleanliness award, ranks 44th in population category

With these arrests, the total number of individuals apprehended in the case (RC-03/2024/NIA-GUW) has risen to three.

The NIA had taken over the investigation from Dispur police in September last year. Last month, the agency filed a chargesheet against three accused under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A], and The Explosives Substance Act.

Officials stated that further investigations in the case are underway.