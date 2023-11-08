The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across eight states and two Union Territories on Wednesday in relation to human trafficking cases it is investigating, according to sources.

The raids took place in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, NIA arrested Mohammad Imran Khan from Tamil Nadu related to the illegal stay of some Sri Lankan nationals in India. It is unclear if the recent raids are linked to this case.

More details on the ongoing raids will be announced later. NIA has a dedicated unit for probing human trafficking cases with international implications. In 2022, it investigated the trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into India and their settlement using forged documents.

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