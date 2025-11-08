Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone for Assam’s first technical and vocational university at Gohpur

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 8 laid the foundation stone for the Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University, Assam’s first institution dedicated exclusively to technical and vocational education and training.

The state-of-the-art university, to be constructed at a cost of ₹415 crore, will be established over 241 acres of land at Bholaguri in Gohpur, Biswanath district. With a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet, the campus will house academic blocks for 2,000 students, hostels accommodating 1,620 students, residential quarters, a guest house, and a modern student facility centre.



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Designed to align with the state’s vision of developing a skilled and innovation-driven workforce, the university will offer advanced courses in emerging technology domains such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, drone and navigation technology, quantum computing, brain-computer interface, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart city and smart environment systems.

Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, said the project represents a major leap toward creating opportunities for youth in future-oriented sectors and strengthening Assam’s position as a hub for skill-based higher education.