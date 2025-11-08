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Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone for Assam’s first technical and vocational university at Gohpur

Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone for Assam’s first technical and vocational university at Gohpur

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 8 laid the foundation stone for the Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University, Assam’s first institution dedicated exclusively to technical and vocational education and training.

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Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone for Assam’s first technical and vocational university at Gohpur

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 8 laid the foundation stone for the Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University, Assam’s first institution dedicated exclusively to technical and vocational education and training.

The state-of-the-art university, to be constructed at a cost of ₹415 crore, will be established over 241 acres of land at Bholaguri in Gohpur, Biswanath district. With a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet, the campus will house academic blocks for 2,000 students, hostels accommodating 1,620 students, residential quarters, a guest house, and a modern student facility centre.

Also Read: Assam: Sribhumi marks 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with grand ‘Ekta Yatra’

Designed to align with the state’s vision of developing a skilled and innovation-driven workforce, the university will offer advanced courses in emerging technology domains such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, drone and navigation technology, quantum computing, brain-computer interface, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart city and smart environment systems.

Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, said the project represents a major leap toward creating opportunities for youth in future-oriented sectors and strengthening Assam’s position as a hub for skill-based higher education.

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Nov 08, 2025
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