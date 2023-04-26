The National Highway Authority of India has developed a 61.8 Km long section of NH-6 with four lanes, connecting Jorabat and Shillong.

The objective of this project is to establish smoother connectivity between the two capital cities, Guwahati in Assam and Shillong in Meghalaya.

This newly developed stretch enhances connectivity between Meghalaya and other northeastern states such as Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and even the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

The tranquil hills and gentle elevation of this route add to the overall commuting experience.

We have developed a 61.8 Km long section of NH-6 with four lanes, connecting Jorabat and Shillong. The objective of this project is to establish smoother connectivity between the two capital cities, Guwahati in Assam and Shillong in Meghalaya.



This newly developed stretch… pic.twitter.com/35eF45vTFo — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 26, 2023

Further, this project is a part of our efforts, led by the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi to bridge the connectivity gap in the Northeast region and promote socio-economic development by installing world-class highway infrastructure.

Also Read: Meghalaya: National Highways Development authority terminates contract with ARSS over poor Shillong-Dawki road project

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India took to his official Twitter account to share some beautiful pictures of the newly-constructed 61.8 km long section of NH-6 and it looks absolutely stunning. To take a look at the splendid project virtually, check out this tweet.

Here’s All You Need To Know About This New Constructed Section Of NH-6:

> The completely new 61.8 km length of this national highway will have four lanes.

> These roads are being constructed to provide a direct link between Jorabat and Shillong.

> This section is focused on improving communication between Assam and Meghalaya, not only inside Meghalaya.

> One of the primary goals is to improve road transit between Guwahati, Assam, and Shillong, Meghalaya.

> Along with Meghalaya and Assam, this new link aims on establishing effective road connections to several Northeastern states.

> With the aid of this new 61.8 km segment of the NH-6, places like Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura would be better connected to Meghalaya.

> This part has the added benefit of facilitating communication with Bangladesh.

> Commuters will be able to see the most stunning scenery around the route as they go more smoothly on this national highway.