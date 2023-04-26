Following the landslip that killed two people in Rngai near Pynursla, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has terminated its contract with ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd, which was implementing Package II of the Shillong-Dawki Road Project from Mylliem to Pynursla.

After a meeting today, the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD (roads) told the media that the contract had been cancelled and that the NHIDCL will monitor the progress of the work.

“I was informed that the NHIDCL has cancelled the contract with the ARSS due to poor progress of work,” he said.

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Tynsong stated that the NHIDCL would now design an action plan to avoid another landslip along the Shillong-Dawki route at Rngain.

Tynsong stated that they discussed the landslide-prone area and highlighted locations that are risky with the arrival of the monsoons.



“We already discussed all the details. The technical people from the NHIDCL will prepare an action plan on how to go about it and to make sure a dedicated team for any emergency work is there 24×7,” he said.

Packages I, IV, and V were also considered during the discussion. The government has directed the NHIDCL to begin the retendering process for these Shillong-Dawki road packages.