Ahead of the G20 meetings in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the media on January 23 said that even if miscreants tear down posters of G20 meetings, there is no section under the law by which one can be punished.

Replying to a question asked by a reporter on the Shah Rukh Khan starrar 'Pathaan' row in which Bajrang Dal activists tore down posters of the movie from a cinema hall in the city to this the CM said, "There are so many posters of mine which are uprooted and no one has questioned."

"I have seen posters of Jayanta Malla Baruah also toured down in Nalbari district but no one even the reporters discusses all these...then why are people discussing so much about Pathaan's posters," he added.

Further, the CM asserted that no one should defame the name of Assam.

Also Read: 'Pathaan' row: All Assam Cinema Hall Owners' Association aks people not to create ruckus in cinema halls

CM Sarma also said that in Guwahati it's an everyday issue of posters being put up and at the same time also torn down and it is not a crime.

"What section will be put up?... Today if we have put up G20 meeting posters also and some miscreants tear down the posters then under what section he will be held," the CM added.

However, if someone disturbs the vicinity of the cinema halls and refrains someone to watch the movie then the law will take action.

The Chief Minister further commenting on the conversation with SRK, said, "'Shah Rukh Khan wanted to speak with me. I didn't have time then. So later at 2 AM, we spoke and I told him that there'll be no disturbance in Assam (regarding the movie Pathaan)"

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that after 2001 he only watched around 5-6 movies to date and claimed that he does not know the names of the film actors in the Bollywood industry.