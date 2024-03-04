A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, revoked immunity granted to parliamentarians against prosecution for bribery related to voting in Parliament.

This decision overthrows a 1998 verdict that protected lawmakers from prosecution for accepting bribes to make speeches or vote in the legislature.

According to Bar & Bench, the court stated that bribery is not protected under Article 105 (2) or 194 of the constitution as it erodes probity in public life. Henceforth, parliamentarians could face criminal charges if found accepting bribes for speeches or voting on specific issues in Parliament.

CJI Chandrachud has stated that Article 105 is designed to maintain an environment conducive to discussions on crucial matters. He noted that this atmosphere is compromised when a parliamentarian accepts a bribe to deliver a speech.

He further added that an individual legislator cannot invoke immunity as such a claim is linked to the collective functioning of the house. According to him, the integrity of the house is undermined when a member is influenced through bribery to make a speech.

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