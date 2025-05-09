The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has reduced the number of trade license categories from a staggering 7,000 to just 120, aiming to streamline business operations across the city.

Now, a single license will cover multiple businesses operated by the same entity.

Small businesses can re-register by paying a reduced fee of Rs 1,000, down from the earlier Rs 1,700. Enterprises with annual turnovers under Rs 5 lakh will require a license costing Rs 1,700.

The new registration system takes effect today.



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In a significant pro-people move, from June 1, no parking fees will be collected from two- and three-wheelers. Additionally, women vendors, particularly tribal women at Lakhtokia (Lachit) Market, will be exempt from any GMC fees and will receive official ID cards.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, while announcing these reforms at a press meet, also warned of strict action against license misuse and unauthorised hoardings. The overhaul comes as GMC aims to replace a previously fragmented system that generated Rs 27 crore with a more transparent, inclusive, and efficient framework.