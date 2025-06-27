No reinstatement for APSC scam accused: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday clarified that the recent Gauhati High Court order regarding the infamous APSC cash-for-jobs scam does not mandate reinstatement of the dismissed officers.

Rather, he said, the court has only directed the issuance of “non-stigmatic” discharge letters to help the tainted officers seek future employment opportunities.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said, “We examined the High Court order yesterday. There is no directive to reinstate the dismissed officers in their jobs. The court has merely asked that the discharge orders should not carry the stigma of the APSC scam.”

According to the CM, the fresh discharge letters will now cite “unsatisfactory performance” as the reason for dismissal, without mentioning the APSC scam, allowing the affected former officers to apply for jobs elsewhere.



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However, Sarma clarified that a different procedure applies to the Assam Police Service (APS) officers who were still on probation when dismissed. “The High Court has said that since they were on probation, the government must take them back temporarily and complete departmental proceedings within three months. After that, it is up to the government to either retain or dismiss them,” he explained.

The state government is currently exploring the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court specifically in regard to the APS officers, Sarma said. “We are examining whether we need to move the Supreme Court on this part.”

He also noted that the High Court’s verdict effectively “closes all doors” for reinstatement. “I’ve heard that some of the dismissed officers might go to the apex court, as this order doesn’t help them in any meaningful way,” he added.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam broke in 2016, revealing a major recruitment scandal involving bribes for government jobs. Over 70 individuals, including then-APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and 57 civil servants, were arrested as part of the police investigation.