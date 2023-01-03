Amid the row over the merger of districts in the state Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lashed out at the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) asking them to stay out of the discourse.

Speaking specifically on the Hojai district CM Sarma said that neither AIUDF nor AMSU had any role in the creation of the district or they have any business commenting on the current merger.

"Hojai district has been abolished and will be established also in the right time but AMSU and AIUDF do not have to enter or comment on the topic."

"While making Hojai a district, neither AIUDF nor AMSU played any role in the creation and in future also there will be no role of them," added Assam CM.

Further, the CM asserted that he will speak with the people of Hojai and along with the discussion the Hojai will be curved out.

Also Read: Hundreds of people raise anti-government slogans over re-merger of districts along Assam-Nagaland border

Assam remerged four districts with the ones they were carved out of four days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) notified the initiation of the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the State on December 27, 2022.

On the otherhand, AAMSU district general secretary Billal Hussain was arrested for demanding money on January 3, 2023.

Notably, Billal Hussain was arrested by the Bongaigaon police for allegedly threatening dumper drivers and demanding money.

At present, the interrogation is underway at Bongaigaon Sadar police station.

It is to be noted that the police arrested Billal Hussain after drivers allegedly protested against the atrocity on the streets on January 2, 2023.

The general secretary of Bongaigaon district AMSU has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the dumper owner.

On January 3, a huge public meeting was held in the open premises of the Bekajan Public Auditorium in connection with the ten revenue villages of Bekajan village panchayat of Titabar sub-division of Jorhat district re-merged with Golaghat district.

The protesting people have threatened not to accept in any way the stubborn and anti-people decisions taken by holding a cabinet meeting in Delhi without respecting the sentiments of the people just for the sake of keeping the power intact.

Speaking to the media, one of the protestors said, "The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government without the consent of the people curved out Bekajan which is under the Jorhat district with the Golaghat district."