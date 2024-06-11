Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has dismissed reports of VIP passes for the upcoming Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple, which begins on June 22. Following a meeting with the Kamakhya Temple committee and relevant authorities, Mallabaruah confirmed that no VIP passes will be issued and that VIPs will experience the temple like all other visitors.

Mallabaruah outlined the festival arrangements, stating, "The main path to Kamakhya Temple will be closed from 8 pm, and the road from Pandu Ghat will also be closed at night. No vehicles will be allowed from Kamakhya Gate." He added that ferry services will operate exclusively on the route connecting Pandu Ghat to Kamakhya. The main inauguration ceremony will be held at Pandu port, with camps set up for guests near Pandu Ghat and Kamakhya Railway Station. Additionally, no unauthorized food distribution stalls will be permitted at the fair.

On social media, Mallabaruah posted, "Jai Maa Kamakhya! The highly anticipated and revered religious festival of Assam, Sri Ambubachi Mela, is scheduled to commence on June 22nd. In preparation, chaired a meeting with the committee members of Maa Kamakhya Mandir and the concerned officials to discuss various arrangements, ensuring a smooth and successful celebration."

The four-day Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple, a significant event celebrating the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Maa Kamakhya, draws thousands of devotees and tourists. Located atop the Nilachal Hills, Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths in India, making it a vital pilgrimage site. The festival uniquely celebrates fertility and womanhood, highlighting the temple's deep cultural and religious importance in Hindu tradition.

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