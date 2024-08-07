The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to prevent illegal entries into the North Eastern states from Bangladesh.

NESO also demanded that no Bangladeshi nationals be granted asylum or rehabilitation in the entire North East region.

Additionally, NESO emphasised the need for the Government of India to ensure strict and thorough monitoring of the border between North East India and Bangladesh to detect any attempted illegal migration.

"Such unabated flow of immigrants into the region thus led to insecurity, agitations, riots and clashes between these foreigners and the indigenous people. Therefore Sir, the NESO humbly seeks your immediate intervention to ensure that no illegal enters the North Eastern states from Bangladesh," reads the statement.



Also Read: BSF DG reviews operational preparedness along Tripura border amid political turmoil in Bangladesh

The student body also claimed that the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh will and may lead to an exodus of its nationals into our country especially in the Northeast region.

Meanwhile, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday, August 7, reviewed the operational preparedness along the Tripura-Bangladesh border following political turmoil in the neighbouring country, said an official.

Additional DG Ravi Gandhi and other senior officers of the Border Security Force held a meeting at the headquarters of the Tripura Frontier to review the operational preparedness along the international border.

The DG was briefed about the security arrangement along the state’s border with Bangladesh by senior officials.