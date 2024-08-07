In view of the present situation in Bangladesh, the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Wednesday arrived in Tripura to review the security and operational preparedness of BSF on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre-long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.



BSF official in a press statement said that the Director General Border Security Force, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS accompanied by ADG Ravi Gandhi arrived on a one-day visit to Frontier Headquarters BSF Salbagan, Agartala, Tripura to review the security and operational preparedness of BSF on Indo-Bangladesh border.

“DG BSF landed at the Agartala Airport where he was received by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, IG BSF Tripura Frontier. DG BSF was given an operational briefing by IG Tripura Frontier and further DG BSF chaired a meeting with senior officers of BSF and discussed the ongoing law and order situation in Bangladesh and its implications on the security scenario”, said a BSF official.

He said that the DG BSF while reviewing the operational preparedness applauded the tireless efforts and dedication in safeguarding the borders and the efforts made to prevent infiltration and trans-border crimes effectively on the Indo-Bangladesh border by BSF Tripura.

He further had a meeting with DG Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan, IPS and Anurag Dhankar, IPS ADG Law and Order on various issues pertaining to the state.



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