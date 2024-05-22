In alignment with Indian Railways' ambitious target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is forging ahead with green initiatives. NFR's commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels has led to the installation of rooftop solar power plants across its network, marking a significant stride towards sustainability.

Under the 'Go-Green' mission, 146 stations and service buildings under NFR have already been equipped with solar rooftop panels, collectively generating 6747 Kilowatt Peak (KWp) of solar energy as of April 2024. This initiative is expected to save 47.05 lakh units of power. Spread across Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, these installations underscore NFR's dedication to solar power adoption.

Division-wise, significant contributions come from Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia, generating 657KWp, 426KWp, 925KWp, 1035KWp, and 207KWp of solar power, respectively. NFR's Guwahati headquarters also plays a pivotal role with 1497 KWp of solar energy contribution. Moreover, workshops at New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh have each installed 1000 KWp solar power plants, further augmenting renewable energy generation.

In the recently concluded Financial Year 2023-24, 18 stations and service buildings in Assam, Tripura, and West Bengal were equipped with solar rooftop panels, generating an additional 609KWp of solar energy. Alipurduar, Rangiya, and Lumding divisions saw installations at 20, 220, and 369 locations, respectively. Major railway stations like Dhupguri and Falakata in Alipurduar, Agartala and Sabroom in Lumding, and Dhalaibil, NizChatia, NizBorgang, Sorbhog, Patiladaha, Bijni, Dhupdhara, Rangjuli, and Singra in Rangiya have been fitted with solar panels.

NFR's relentless pursuit of solar energy utilization not only addresses its energy requirements sustainably but also leads to substantial cost savings. This green transition not only aligns with environmental goals but also contributes to conserving precious resources and reducing the country's reliance on foreign exchange.

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