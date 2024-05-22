The village of Hanyuk in Noklak district, Nagaland, was the focal point of a recognition programme held on May 21st, 2024. The event, graced by Deputy Commissioner Noklak, Arikumba, NCS, as the special guest, marked the official acknowledgment of Hanyuk as a recognized village.

Addressing the gathering, Arikumba emphasized the importance of collective decision-making for the future of the village. He urged the citizens to collaborate with the government in all endeavors to facilitate the smooth development of Hanyuk. Expressing gratitude, Arikumba thanked the Government of Nagaland for the timely recognition of the village and commended all individuals who contributed to this achievement.

Representatives from neighboring villages also took the opportunity to extend their felicitations and express their joy over Hanyuk's recognition. They pledged mutual assistance, peace, and unity for a prosperous future. As a symbol of this milestone, the Deputy Commissioner unveiled a monolith during the programme, signifying the significance of Hanyuk's newfound status.

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