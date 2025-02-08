Northeast Frontier Railway conducts regular surveys to identify encroachments and takes necessary measures for their removal.

Unauthorized occupations obstruct train operations, create safety hazards, and hinder track maintenance and infrastructure development.

Additionally, such encroachments contribute to criminal activities and drug abuse, posing a serious threat to the area's safety. N.F. Railway remains committed to preventing these activities and ensuring the security of railway property and the railway community.

As part of these efforts, an eviction drive was carried out on 7th February 2025 at the New Guwahati Complex of Lumding Division under N.F. Railway.

The operation was conducted in the presence of 20 railway officials and staff from New Guwahati, along with 24 officers and staff from the local police, with support from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The drive was executed under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chandmari.

During the eviction drive, a total of 68 unauthorized quarters were cleared, contributing to a total of 103 evicted quarters within the month. It is also to be noted that 4 persons were arrested for illegally entering in earlier evicted railway quarter.



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Prior to the eviction, ACP Chandmari briefed all personnel, ensuring that the operation was conducted in a systematic, lawful, and peaceful manner. The eviction proceeded smoothly with full cooperation between railway authorities and law enforcement agencies.

In a separate eviction drive on the same day, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) carried out an operation at Maligaon and Pandu area of Lumding division under N.F. Railway to remove unauthorized occupants. The Railway Engineering Department, with the support of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Kamakhya post and local police from Jalukbari Police Station, successfully executed the eviction.During the operation, illegal occupants from 10 railway quarters were evicted smoothly without any interference. NFR remains committed to safeguarding railway property and will continue taking necessary actions to prevent unauthorized occupation.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) urges all individuals to adhere to legal regulations and vacate unauthorized occupancy. The railway administration remains committed to ensuring safe and efficient train operations while facilitating on-going infrastructure development.