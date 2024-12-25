N.F.Railway is taking proactive measures for barricading & trenching of unauthorised trespassing locations on Railway tracks.

Every year many lives are lost while trying to cross the railway tracks at unauthorised locations.

As a part of its drive to ensure further safety, N.F Railway has already eliminated all unmanned level crossing gates.

In addition to that, NFR is also putting in efforts to prohibit unauthorised crossing of railway tracks, which can lead to fatal accidents.

N.F Railway has identified the vulnerable locations where run-over is taking place repeatedly and has taken measures to minimize accidents. Out of a total of 950 identified unauthorized trespassing locations over NF Railway, 809 have already been barricaded, 235 in Tinsukia, 221 in Lumding, 88 in Rangiya, 171 in Alipurduar and 94 in Katihar.



Also Read: Advantage Assam 2.0: Government invites public to showcase state's spirit through unique gift ideas

Awareness programmes are being conducted by NF Railway at schools, colleges, panchayats etc. to educate general public about avoiding crossing of railway tracks at unauthorized locations so as to avert fatal incidents.

In an occasion on 23rd December, 2024 an unauthorised trespassing location-between Diphu and Daldali near Walingdisa and Daldali village was barricaded by the Railway authorities.

RPF officers along with Engineering officers met the villagers and informed them about the legal consequences for obstructing the railway work and crossing the railway tracks.

RPF and Special intelligence branch visited and interacted with local villagers and headmen of Walingdasa and Daldali villages and convinced them to support the closure of unauthorised trespassing locations.

NF Railway discourages the unauthorised crossing and trespassing of railway premises (including railway tracks), and advice the public to follow Railway safety rules.

Trespassing of railway premises at unauthorized places is a punishable offence and these measures are adopted as the Railway is concerned about the safety and well-being of the general public.