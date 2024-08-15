In response to the growing demand for rail travel, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has announced the extension of services for four pairs of weekly special trains. This decision aims to alleviate the extra rush of passengers and provide additional travel options during peak times.

The trains that will see extended operations include:

1. Train No. 05671/05672 (Guwahati – Anand Vihar Terminal - Guwahati): This weekly special will continue its service for a single trip, with the Guwahati to Anand Vihar Terminal route scheduled for August 21, 2024. The return journey from Anand Vihar Terminal to Guwahati will operate on August 23, 2024.

2. Train No. 05919/05920 (New Tinsukia - Bhagat Ki Kothi - New Tinsukia): Also extended for a single trip, the New Tinsukia to Bhagat Ki Kothi service will run on August 19, 2024, with the return trip from Bhagat Ki Kothi to New Tinsukia set for August 23, 2024.

3. Train No. 05734/05733 (Katihar-Amritsar-Katihar): This service has been extended for four additional trips in each direction. The Katihar to Amritsar route will operate every Thursday from August 22 to September 12, 2024, while the return journey from Amritsar to Katihar will run every Saturday from August 24 to September 14, 2024.

4. Train No. 02525/02526 (Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya): This weekly special has also been extended for four additional trips in each direction. The Kamakhya to Anand Vihar Terminal service will run every Friday from August 16 to September 6, 2024. In the return direction, the Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya train will operate every Sunday from August 18 to September 8, 2024.

All these extended services will maintain their current days of operation, timings, train composition, and stoppages. The continuation of these trains is expected to significantly benefit passengers who have been waitlisted on other trains along these routes.

Passengers planning to travel on these extended services are advised to check the detailed timings and stoppages on the IRCTC website or the official social media platforms of NF Railway before embarking on their journey. This extension of services underscores NF Railway’s commitment to addressing passenger needs and ensuring smoother travel experiences during high-demand periods.

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