In response to the anticipated summer rush and growing passenger demand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a new pair of weekly special trains between Katihar and Amritsar. These special services, set to operate for four round trips in both directions, aim to enhance connectivity between Bihar and Northern India. The initiative is expected to significantly support trade and economic activities, while also providing much-needed transportation options for students and laborers.

Train Schedule and Route Details

Katihar to Amritsar (Train No. 05734):

- Departure: Every Thursday from July 25 to August 15, 2024, at 11:40 AM

- Arrival: Amritsar at 00:10 AM on Saturday

Amritsar to Katihar (Train No. 05733):

- Departure: Every Saturday from July 27 to August 17, 2024, at 04:25 AM

- Arrival: Katihar at 3:00 PM on Sunday

The new special trains will cover key stations along their route, including Naugachia, Muzaffarpur, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur Junction, Gonda Junction, Kanpur Central, Old Delhi Junction, Chandigarh Junction, and Jalandhar City Junction.

Coach Composition

The trains will feature:

- Two AC 3-tier coaches

- Fourteen Sleeper class coaches

- Four General second class coaches

These additional services are designed to accommodate passengers on the waitlist for other trains on these routes, offering a more comfortable travel option during the summer season. Comprehensive information regarding stoppages and timings can be accessed on the IRCTC website. Furthermore, updates have been disseminated through various newspapers and NFR's social media platforms. Passengers are advised to verify all details before embarking on their journey.

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