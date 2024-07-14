The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported robust earnings exceeding Rs. 25 crores from parcel transportation during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, highlighting the increasing preference for rail transport in moving parcels and packages.

Parcel transport via railways has gained popularity due to its cost-efficiency, speed, and environmental advantages. NFR's consistent track record in delivering parcels on time has built trust among transporters, significantly boosting revenue from this sector.

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In June 2024 alone, NFR transported over 17.44 thousand tonnes of commodities through dedicated parcel trains and vans, generating revenue of Rs. 8.17 crores. From April to June of this fiscal year, NFR's earnings soared to Rs. 25.64 crores, facilitated by the movement of 51.27 thousand tonnes of goods.

The success can be attributed to proactive efforts by Business Development Units (BDUs) across all divisions and at the zonal level, ensuring streamlined access for entrepreneurs and traders to efficiently transport their goods. These units actively collaborate with trade and industry stakeholders to identify new avenues for rail freight movement.

NFR continues to operate demand-driven parcel vans alongside scheduled parcel special trains, aiming to further bolster support for businesses and aggregators in their logistics operations. The railway anticipates that ongoing initiatives and schemes will strengthen this sector, thereby fostering broader economic activities and enhancing logistical efficiency across the region.