In a bid to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festive season, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of 26 special trains over the next two months. This initiative aims to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers during the festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, from October 1 to November 30.

According to an official statement released on Sunday, NFR has scheduled 254 trips with these 26 special trains. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous year, nearly doubling the number of special trains and trips during the festive period.

The special trains will connect major destinations including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar, and Shri Ganganagar. Additionally, they will enhance connectivity within the NFR zone, covering areas such as Agartala, Naharlagun, Silchar, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Katihar.

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