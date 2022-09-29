The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, on September 29 said that Young girl's from North Eastern are pushed to into flesh trade after being lured to big cities on the pretext of fake job opportunities.

''Girls from northeast are being lured to places such as New Delhi, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra with fake promises of lucrative jobs,'' Sharma said while addressing a gathering at a regional level consultation on Combating Human Trafficking in NER.

''Many such girls land up in parlous and other shady places and are pushed into the flesh trade,'' she added.

Sharma further suggested that the women's commission of these states needs to collaborate with their counterparts in the northeast so that such trafficking could be stopped.

''Some traffickers are have good networking skills and digitally well connected. In a bid to fight with these traffickers, steps need to be taken together with all stake holders who are involve in fighting against human trafficking,'' the chairperson said.

Commenting on the police action on such cases, she further said that police are not sensitized about human trafficking which needs to be addressed.