Over 3500 candidates were present at the biggest job fair in the northeast region held at Assam Royal Global University with over 125 companies opening their doors to candidates.

Graduates, post-graduates, freshers, and experienced job seekers utilizeed this platform to showcase their talent, skill set and expertise and appeared in interviews for their dream jobs at some of the best international, national, and regional companies.

The job fair was inaugurated by Professor (Dr) SP Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University. The Vice Chancellor encouraged the students to be focussed but accommodative of their options while also being open to learning from their experience and honing their skill sets.

Meanwhile Professor (Dr) Rohit Singh highlighted the 'immersive learning' academic module underway at Royal Global University that makes Royalites industry-ready during their academic term. The aspiring candidates were also encouraged to 'get educated' and 'get trained'.

The audience was also addressed by Ranit Bedi, HR Department, Wipro, New Delhi, who appreciated Royal Global University's efforts in the current time of unpredictable hiring trends, encouraged the job seekers to make the mosg of the opportunity they were getting. He reminded them to choose wisey with respect to their skill set and to opt for companies where they see themselves working for at least the next two years.

Royal Global University’s Job Fair 2023 aimed at meeting the genuine needs of the recruiters and the candidates, while also striving to ensure that every candidate walked out with at least the experience and knowledge of their first job interview if not an offer letter.

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