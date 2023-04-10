The tiger population has dwindled in the Northeast-Brahmaputra Plains and the Western Ghats due to habitat loss and poaching over the years, said a government report.

As per "Status of Tigers Report 2022", the number of ''distinctive tigers'' captured on camera in the Northeastern Hills and Brahmaputra Plains landscape was 194 as compared to the estimated population of 219 tigers in 2018.

''The northeastern-hill populations are genetically unique and should be the topmost priority of conservation action in the country due to their low population size and genetically unique lineage,'' the report said.

The report further added that conservation planning and execution are needed to ensure ecologically viable economic development.

''As this landscape shares an enormous border length with neighboring countries, transboundary tiger conservation strategies will help sustain those isolated populations,'' the report added.

The report further pointed out that the region is facing threats such as habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict, which require more efforts from the government and non-governmental organizations for long-term conservation.

The region is home to several populations of tigers, which are threatened by habitat loss, fragmentation, and poaching. The traditional hunting practices left large tracts of forests virtually devoid of wildlife.

To provide suitable habitats for tigers and other wildlife several Tiger Reserves have been established in North East India, such as Kaziranga, Manas, Orang, Pakke, Nameri, Namdhapa, Kamlang, Dampa, and Buxa, of which only Kaziranga and Manas harbour substantial tiger populations.

''Despite the establishment of these protected areas, these tiger populations continue to face threats, and efforts are needed to address these threats, including strengthening protected area management, intensifying anti-poaching measures, and tackling the underlying cause of human-wildlife conflict,'' it said.

On the other hand, the tiger population in the forest divisions of the Shivalik Hills and Gangetic Plains landscape has recorded a substantial increase with a total of 804 unique tigers being photographed, which is higher than the estimated population of 646 in 2018.

Additionally, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh need to invest in mitigating conflicts between human beings and tigers and megaherbivores due to their increasing populations outside protected areas.

The data showed a "decrease in tiger occupancy throughout the Western Ghats", except in a few areas like Kali (Anshi Dandeli).

''As of 2018, the tiger population was estimated at 981 (SE 871-1093) tigers in the region. In 2022, 824 unique tigers were recorded, indicating a decline in some regions and stability in well-protected tiger reserves,'' the report said.

Central India also saw an increase in the tiger population, with 1,161 tigers photographed as compared to an estimated population of 1,033 in 2018.

Besides this, the images of 100 tigers were captured in the Sundarbans in 2022 as compared to a population of 88 in 2018.

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