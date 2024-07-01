Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent speech on Hindus, delivered on July 1. In a post on X, Sarma expressed his disapproval, stating, "As the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi has already opposed Hindus in his first speech. He is not the leader of the opposition, but the leader of the anti-Hindu side. Who is giving him so much confidence that he can say bad things about the Sanatanis? Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the Hindu community."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also voiced his outrage over Gandhi's remarks, condemning them as an insult to millions of Hindus. Sonowal, sharing his views on X, wrote, "Utterly shameful statement by Rahul Gandhi insulting crores of Hindus. Leader of Opposition should apologize to the nation for calling Hindus violent and spreading hatred. He has violated the sanctity of the Parliament. I strongly condemn the deplorable statement."

Both leaders called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi, highlighting their anger and discontent with his comments, which they believe undermine the Hindu community and the integrity of the Parliament.

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