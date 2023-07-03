Noted Assamese singer Sudakshina Sarma passed away on July 3 after battling various illnesses. She was 89 at the time of her death.

According to reports, Sudakshina Sarma breathed her last in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital and the time of her death was recorded at 8.25 am. Sudakshina Sarma had been suffering from aspiration pneumonia with sepsis and pressure sores.

Born in Guwahati as Nirupama Hazarika in the year 1934, Sudakshina Sarma was the younger sister of 'Xudhakontho' Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the elder sister of Jayanta Hazarika.

After her marriage with lyricist and music composer Dileep Sarma, her father-in-law by marriage had given her the name 'Sudakshina'.

Kotha Aru Xur, Jetuka Bolere, and Xaratkalor Rati are among her most well-known songs.

After falling in her bathroom and suffering severe injuries, Sudakshina Sarma successfully underwent leg surgery in October of last year at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Her condition was steady following the medical procedure, specialists had informed.

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