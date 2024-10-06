To promote wildlife conservation, state-run power major NTPC has collaborated with the Assam Forest Department to launch an awareness campaign as part of Wildlife Week, celebrated annually from October 2 to 8. The campaign kicked off with a day-long event held on Saturday at Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Choraikhola Forest Range of Kokrajhar district.

The program aimed to educate local communities, students, and villagers about the vital importance of wildlife preservation, with a focus on the critical role Chakrashila Sanctuary plays in safeguarding the region's biodiversity. To engage the younger audience, quiz and drawing competitions were organized for 160 school students, fostering a deeper interest in environmental issues and wildlife conservation.

Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project at NTPC Bongaigaon, highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable development, mentioning that NTPC has planted 2.5 lakh trees in the region as part of its environmental initiatives. “Such initiatives not only help the environment but also strengthen the organization’s relationship with local communities through impactful actions,” he stated.

Additionally, NTPC Bongaigaon has recently conducted an afforestation drive in collaboration with the Indian Army, planting 62,000 saplings within Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary. Spanning 45.57 square kilometers across Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts, the sanctuary is renowned for its population of golden langurs, marking it as the second protected habitat for this species in India. The sanctuary is home to 119 bird species, a variety of mammals, 23 reptile species, and over 40 butterfly species, making it a vital ecological asset in the region.

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