Lovlina Borgohain, an ace pugilist from Assam and an Olympics bronze medallist, took to Twitter on July 25 to allege mental harassment ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which will be held from July 28-August 8.

Earlier today, the pugilist shared a long post on Twitter where she claimed that her preparations were being hampered by “politics.” Although she has not named anyone in her post, it is being speculated that her complaints are against officials of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

“Today, I have to announce with great sorrow that I have to deal with a lot of harassment. My coaches who trained me to meals in the Olympics have been removed, which has hampered my training process and competition, "she wrote in a post written in Hindi.

Borgohain, who is only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, further alleged that her coaches are not being added to the camps despite several requests, and one of them, Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung, is not being allowed to enter the Commonwealth Village 8 days ahead of the competition.

Her other coach has been flown back to India, Borgohain further alleged.

"I do not want to ruin my Commonwealth Games due to this ongoing politics, and I hope I will be able to break through this politics to earn a medal for my country. Jai Hind, "she added further.

Meanwhile, netizens, taking note of Lovlina’s plight, have urged Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, who previously held the same portfolio, to investigate the matter.

This is a developing story.