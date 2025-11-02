On SRK’s birthday, Assam CM mentions “Miyabhai Ki Daring” — but with a sharp twist

Even as fans across the country celebrated Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma grabbed attention with a remark that borrowed a famous phrase associated with the actor — but in a strikingly different context.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister said “Miyabhai ki daring won’t work in Assam”, a pointed comment referring not to SRK’s film persona but to a recent security operation in which 16 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were apprehended for allegedly entering the state with “nefarious intentions.”

The phrase, a nod to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue from Raees, was used by the CM to underscore the state’s tough stance against cross-border infiltration.



Also Read: “Miyabhai Ki Daring” meets its match in Assam: 16 illegal migrants from Bangladesh pushed back

“Assam is not a place for illegal entrants. We will find you, catch you and deport you,” Sarma said, while commending the police and security agencies for their swift action.

The post went viral almost instantly, with netizens noting the timing of the remark — coinciding with SRK’s birthday — and its cinematic twist.

Officials confirmed that all 16 arrested individuals have been booked under the Foreigners Act, and investigations are underway to trace the network facilitating such illegal entries.

The Chief Minister’s quip — blending Bollywood punchlines with politics — has once again showcased his penchant for sharp, headline-grabbing one-liners.