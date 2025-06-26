ONGC well blowout in Assam: Gas leakage continues for 15th day

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is continuing efforts to control a major gas leak from a crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district. The discharge, which began on 12th June at Well No RDS 147A of Rig No SKP 135, operated by SK Petro Services, persists despite ongoing operations. The company remains optimistic about completing crucial snubbing operations by Friday.

ONGC stated, "Arrangements for the deployment of snub lines and other preparatory activities are now underway. This phase will include the careful removal of the existing Blowout Preventer (BOP), followed by the installation of a replacement unit as part of the well-capping strategy." This development follows a successful clearance of obstructive rig materials, facilitating access to the wellhead.

International well-control experts from CUDD Pressure Control have been engaged, and three specialists from the US arrived on 20th June to assist. ONGC reports that operations are proceeding as planned, reflecting the depth of planning and disciplined execution.



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However, there is concern among locals regarding the urgency of ONGC's response. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister to ensure the energy major accelerates their efforts. Sarma had previously indicated that locals perceive "inadequate urgency and seriousness in ONGC's response." The prolonged incident has led to the evacuation of over 330 families to a relief camp in Bangaon, with the state government providing financial aid of ₹25,000 to affected families.

The gas blowout occurred during a perforation job intended for zone transfer. An official explained, "It is a kind of servicing of the well. The production was supposed to start from a new zone after the perforation job. At the time of the incident, the logging perforation operation was going on."

ONGC has committed to handling the situation with precision and responsibility. Meanwhile, logistical challenges have been mitigated by receding water levels in the nearby Dikhow river, reducing flooding risks. Water is being pumped continuously at high pressure to maintain site accessibility. As efforts continue, the situation remains critical with ongoing attempts to control the gas flow and ensure safety measures for the local population.