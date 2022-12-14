Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 14 said that the opposition in the country has converted the Indo-China clash into a ''Tamasa''.

''The opposition has converted the Indo-China clash into a ''Tamasa'', Sarma said during a conversation with India Today Magazine, Executive Editor, Kaushik Deka at India Today NE Townhall.

Notably, ever since the Indo-China clash has come to the public forum, the opposition has been targetting the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre.

At least six Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

The injured army soldiers were admitted at the 51 base hospital of Basistha, Guwahati.

As per reports, the injured Indian Army soldiers were airlifted from Tawang on December 9th afternoon and brought to Guwahati for treatment.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Notably, soldiers from both sides were injured in the clash.

Sources aware of the development said that in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines.

On December 13, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that no death was reported in the clash or any serious injuries had been reported.

After the border incident on December 9 became the most recent flashpoint in the tense relations between New Delhi and Beijing, the country’s military and diplomatic leadership will meet today to discuss the next course of action.

“On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” said Singh while speaking on the issue on the floor of the Parliament.

“Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” added the Defence Minister added.

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