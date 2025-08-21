Opposition MPs condemn Assam Police’s action against journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar

A group of opposition MPs on Thursday strongly criticised the Assam Police for what they described as the “harassment” of senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar.

They demanded the immediate withdrawal of “frivolous” criminal cases registered against them under sedition laws.

The MPs, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M)’s John Brittas, and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam was “misusing rebranded sedition laws” to target independent journalists and suppress dissent.

According to official notices, the Guwahati Police summoned Varadarajan and Thapar in connection with a case registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with offences against the state. The two journalists have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22.

In a joint statement, the opposition MPs said, “We are extremely concerned by the Assam Police’s harassment of Siddharth Varadarajan, Karan Thapar, and other journalists associated with The Wire. Misusing Section 152 of BNS to file multiple criminal cases against them, which may even carry the threat of life imprisonment, is a blatant attack on press freedom and democracy itself.” They demanded the withdrawal of the cases, calling the action “an intimidation tactic against critical voices.”



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The statement was endorsed by MPs Mukul Wasnik, Shaktisinh Gohil, Syed Naseer Hussain, Renuka Chowdhury, Javed Ali Khan, A A Rahim, Anil Kumar Yadav, V Sivadasan, and R Girirajan.

The Editors Guild of India also expressed concern over the summoning of the two journalists, urging the Assam Police to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could be seen as an attempt to silence the media.

Police sources have maintained that the summons was issued as part of an ongoing investigation. Notices served on August 14 stated that the two were required to cooperate and present facts related to the case. Failure to appear could result in arrest, the notices warned.

The case relates to reports by The Wire on issues involving national sovereignty and the integrity of India. Assam Police claim the stories violated provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the BNS.

The matter has now escalated into a political flashpoint, with the opposition accusing the state government of weaponising law enforcement to curb press freedom.