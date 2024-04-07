The Indian Meteoroligical Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms in Northeast region. The weather bureau has issued an Orange alert as air storm activities are expected in the region.

Meanwhile, in Northwest, the temperature is normal or below normal due to western disturbances.

The states are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with gusty wind at speeds of 30-40 km per hour.

An 'Orange Alert' implies 'be prepared for action' and 'Yellow Alert' stands for 'watch and be updated'.

In case of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the weather agency issued 'Yellow Alert' for Sunday and Monday, but withdrew the warning thereafter.

The weather report said a cyclonic circulation lies over Assam at 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

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