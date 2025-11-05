Organ transplant racket busted, three held in Assam’s Nagaon

An organ transplant racket operating in Assam’s Nagaon district was busted by police, leading to the arrest of three key members allegedly involved in illegal kidney trade.

According to Nagaon Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnali Das, the operation was carried out following sustained surveillance on the gang, which had been active in the area for several years.

Police arrested three accused — Dharani Das alias Bogumula, Mahendra Das, and Deep Das alias Dopy — after uncovering their role in smuggling kidneys through a local brokerage network.

Investigations revealed that two others, Hazrika from Baihata Chariali in Kamrup and Daluapgu from Guwahati, are also suspected to be involved in the racket.



Also Read: Girl gang raped in Assam's Tinsukia while returning from school

The illegal trade reportedly thrived in a village near Nagaon, where families hit by poverty and alcohol addiction were allegedly persuaded to sell their kidneys. “We have many such families where three members of a five-member unit have already sold their kidneys,” said local residents, adding that the practice had been going on for years.

The kidney donors were reportedly sent to Kolkata via brokers who offered around Rs 3–3.5 lakh per kidney. However, victims claimed they received only a fraction of the promised amount after deductions by middlemen.

Police suspect the same network was previously booked in 2021 for similar offences. Further investigations are underway to trace the broader interstate links of the racket.