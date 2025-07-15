Over 12,000 hectares evicted under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tenure in Assam

In a sweeping crackdown on encroachments, the Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has evicted over 12,000 hectares of land across the state between 2021-22 and July 12, 2025.

The data reflects one of the largest eviction drives in Assam’s recent history, showcasing the government’s continued emphasis on reclaiming government and forest land from illegal occupation.

According to official figures, eviction activities were carried out across multiple financial years with the highest in 2022–23, when 4,397.50 hectares were cleared.

The first year of the drive in 2021–22 saw 2,604.12 hectares of land reclaimed. In 2023–24, 3,401.92 hectares were evicted, while 961.55 hectares were cleared in 2024–25. As of July 12, 2025, the current financial year has seen 638.42 hectares already cleared.



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The cumulative area evicted during this period stands at 12,003.515 hectares.

The eviction drive has been a central pillar of CM Sarma’s governance strategy, often defended by the state government as necessary for protecting government lands, safeguarding forest reserves, and maintaining law and order.

However, these drives have also drawn criticism from civil society groups and opposition parties for their humanitarian implications and alleged lack of rehabilitation planning.

Despite the controversy, the Sarma-led government has maintained that the eviction campaigns are in accordance with legal procedures and necessary to uphold the rule of law.