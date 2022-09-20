Assam Minister Atul Bora on September 19 said that over 30,000 illegal foreigners have been deported from the state of Assam till August 31, 2022.

As per the minister, this deportation of illegal foreigners from Assam was based on the Assam Accord.

''1,48,022 illegal foreigners have been detected in the state till August 31 this year as per provisions of the accord. Of these, 31,953 were infiltrators who had entered the country before 1971, and 1,16,069 had come in the post-1971 period,'' he informed the assembly.

''A total of 30,067 illegal migrants have been deported from Assam, based on the Assam Accord till August 31 this year,'' he added.

According to Assam Accord which was signed on August 15, 1985, anyone who entered Assam on or after March 25, 1971, will be deemed a foreigner and will be deported from the state.

In the 15 clauses of the Assam Accord, the key focus areas were: Foreigners issues, Economic development, Restricting acquisition of immovable property by foreigners, Prevention of encroachment of government lands, and Registration of births and deaths.

This was done to ensure the protection of the political, social, economic, and cultural identity of the local people.