A total of 41,410 people in 144 villages have been affected across Assam due to a destructive storm in several districts of the state, claimed a report.

As per the storm damage report, districts like Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Hojai, Goalpara, Cachar, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon, are the affected places in the state.

In Tinsukia, a total of 37,182 people have suffered and two people have lost their lives in the district while the numbers for other districts stands are lower.

The victims of this calamity have been identified as Vijay Manki of Raidang Tea Estate and Dev Kumar Thakur of Bardoobi T-Estate.

Reportedly, the Tinsukia district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. However, the same has not been mentioned in the storm damage report so far.

It is worth mentioning that several residents of the affected areas were left in distress as their homes were destroyed completely and they had no option but to seek shelter outside.

Speaking to the media, one affected person expressing his helplessness, said, "My house is completely damaged. We are helpless. Don't know where we will stay or take shelter. Nothing is left. The storm blew away all my clothes, and bedding, and destroyed my house. Wondering where we will stay. Hope the government comes forward with some help."

Besides Tinsukia, the storm has also caused extensive damage in the Dibrugarh district destroying residential houses.

As per reports, trees were uprooted and a few cattle were also killed in the storm. The storm also damaged the electricity poles in the district.

Also read: Assam: Heavy rains and hailstorm claim two lives in Tinsukia district